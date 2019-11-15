Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market” report provides in-depth information about Horizontal Directional Drilling industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Horizontal Directional Drilling Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Horizontal Directional Drilling industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Horizontal Directional Drilling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Horizontal Directional Drilling market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rising drilling activities in remote areas are impacting the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the forecast period. E&P companies are starting to explore unconventional avenues for exploration in remote areas. For instance, the Middle East, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea have been witnessing a reduction in the rate of production. In addition, the rise in the adoption of deepwater and ultra-deep-water drilling has further led to an increase in the investments of offshore drilling projects, in turn, contributing to the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the horizontal directional drilling market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Horizontal Directional Drilling:

Baker Hughes

a GE Co. LLC

Halliburton Co.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Scientific Drilling International Inc.