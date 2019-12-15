Horse Riding Apparel Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

About Horse Riding Apparel:

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

Horse Riding Apparel Market Manufactures:

riat

DECATHLON

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLINÂ

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

Horse Riding Apparel Market Types:

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves Horse Riding Apparel Market Applications:

Female

Male

The common horse riding apparel sets were composed with different parts, they are riding boots, riding helmets/hats, jackets, jodhpurs, breeches gloves, and other accessories.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the proportion of Clothes in 2015 is about 53.20%.

China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Horse Riding Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.