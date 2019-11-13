Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024

Global “ Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Market ” information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) market 2019 Research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.

Short Details Of Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Market Report – Pierce Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) is purified horseradish peroxidase enzyme for use in activity assays and conjugation to antibodies for ELISA, Western blot and Research applications.

Global Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) market competition by top manufacturers

TOYOBO

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher

BBI Solutions

Enzybel International

Creative Enzymes

Yacoo

Xueman

Worthington

Starbio

Scripps Laboratories

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2016, the actual production is about 92.99 Kg.

The global average price of Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) is in the increasing trend, from 376 USD/g in 2012 to 379USD/g in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) includes Grade â ¢, Grade â ¡ and Grade â , and the proportion of Grade â ¢ in 2016 is about 42%.

Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) is widely used in Diagnostic Reagents, Research and Other The most proportion of Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) is used in Diagnostic Reagents, and the proportion in 2016 is 74%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46.74% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.93%.

Market competition is not intense TOYOBO, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher, BBI Solutions etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 62 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Gradeâ

Grade â ¡

Grade â ¢ By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Diagnostic Reagents

Research