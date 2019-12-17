Hospital Gas Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Global “Hospital Gas Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Hospital Gas Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Hospital Gas Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Hospital Gas globally.

About Hospital Gas:

Hospital gas is critical to the function of hospitals and many other healthcare facilities. Hospital gas refers to a clean supply of compressed air used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to distribute medical gas. It is free of contamination and particles, has no oil or odors, and is dry to prevent water buildup in facilitys pipeline.

Hospital Gas Market Manufactures:

ir Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Linde Healthcare

TNSC (MATHESON)

Oxygen

Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Others Hospital Gas Market Applications:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Universities & Research Institutions

The classification of Hospital Gas includes oxygen, nitrous oxide, medical air and others, and the proportion of oxygen in 2016 is about 47%, and the proportion of nitrous oxide is about 27%.

Hospital Gas is widely used in hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, universities & research institutions and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. The most proportion of Hospital Gas is in hospitals & clinics, and the consumption proportion is about 66% in 2016.

The South region of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. The Middle Atlantic is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.

Market competition is intense. Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products, Linde Healthcare, TNSC (MATHESON), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Hospital Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.