Hot Forging Press Market 2025: CAGR Status, Future Demand, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Regions and Industry Size

Global “Hot Forging Press Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Hot Forging Press Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Hot Forging Press Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Hot Forging Press Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

SMS

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Lasco

Kurimoto

First Heavy

Stamtec

Ajax

Mitsubishi

Erie

J&H

Qingdao Yiyou

Yandon

NHI

China National Erzhong Group About Hot Forging Press Market: Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.Europe was the largest consumption region, occupied 24.01% market share in 2016, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 4.45% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 394 units in 2022.Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, hot forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of hot forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.The global Hot Forging Press market was 1230 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Automotive Industry

Hardware Tools

Engineering Machinery

Others Hot Forging Press Market by Types:

< 10000 KN

10000-100000 KN