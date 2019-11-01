Hot Runner Market 2019-2024 by Product Picture and Specifications

About Hot Runner:

This report studies the Hot Runner market, Hot runner system is an assembly of heated componentshot halves, nozzles and gates andthat inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

Hot Runner Market Key Players:

YUDO

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky

INCOE

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

HASCO Hasenclever GmbH

INglass

FISA

Hotsys

Mold Hotrunner Solutions

KLN

ANOLE

MOULD-TIP

MOZOI

JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric

Suzhou HTS Moulding

ANNTONG Hot Runner market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Hot Runner has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Hot Runner Market Types:

Open Gate Hot Runner

Valve Gate Hot Runner Hot Runner Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to the form of the intersection, there are two kinds of hot runner systems, valve gate system and open gate system. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that the automotive industry is the largest consumption with the market share of 28.45% in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more and more hot runner. So, hot runner has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Hot Runner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 4070 million US$ in 2024, from 2850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hot Runner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.