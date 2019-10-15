 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hot Water Bottles Market Overview 2019 | Top-Line Companies, Business Strategies, Technological Advancements, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Hot

The report shows positive growth in “Hot Water Bottles Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Hot Water Bottles industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Hot Water Bottles Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13876688

Hot water bottle is a container filled with hot water and sealed with a stopper, used to provide warmth, typically while in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body.

Some top manufacturers in Hot Water Bottles Market: –

  • Hicks
  • Sun Labtek
  • Sanger
  • Narang Medical
  • KSK and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Hot Water Bottles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1.74%. In 2016, global revenue of Hot Water Bottles is nearly 103.4 M USD; the actual sale is about 41927 K unit.The global average price of Hot Water Bottles is in the decreasing trend, from 2.40 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 2.47 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Hot Water Bottles includes Non-chargeable and Chargeable and the proportion of Non-chargeable in 2016 is about 65.25%.Hot Water Bottles is widely used in Home Using and Medical Healthcare. The most proportion of Hot Water Bottles is Home Using, and the consumption proportion is about 67.30% in 2016.China region is the largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, with a production market share nearly 27.02% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, enjoying production market share nearly 22.5% in 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 23.63% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.61%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Hicks, Sun Labtek, Sanger, Narang Medical, KSK, Hotties Thermal, Home-Boss, Fashy and Lesheros are the leadings of the industry. The worldwide market for Hot Water Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Non-chargeable
  • Chargeable

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Home Using
  • Medical Healthcare

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876688

    Hot Water Bottles Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hot Water Bottles market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Hot Water Bottles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Hot Water Bottles, with sales, revenue, and price of Hot Water Bottles, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hot Water Bottles, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Hot Water Bottles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hot Water Bottles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Hot Water Bottles report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Hot Water Bottles market players.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)- https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13876688

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Report:

    Folding Bikes Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Sales, Volume, Revenue, Price and Forecast 2024

    Gelling Agent Market with Increasing Growth Rate: Report with Market Size, Production, Revenue, Key Competitors and Forecast to 2025

    Genetically Modified Crops Market Research 2019-2024 | Distribution Status by Players, Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.