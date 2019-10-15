Hot Water Bottles Market Overview 2019 | Top-Line Companies, Business Strategies, Technological Advancements, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Hot Water Bottles Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Hot Water Bottles industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Hot Water Bottles Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Hot water bottle is a container filled with hot water and sealed with a stopper, used to provide warmth, typically while in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body.

In the last several years, global market of Hot Water Bottles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1.74%. In 2016, global revenue of Hot Water Bottles is nearly 103.4 M USD; the actual sale is about 41927 K unit.The global average price of Hot Water Bottles is in the decreasing trend, from 2.40 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 2.47 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Hot Water Bottles includes Non-chargeable and Chargeable and the proportion of Non-chargeable in 2016 is about 65.25%.Hot Water Bottles is widely used in Home Using and Medical Healthcare. The most proportion of Hot Water Bottles is Home Using, and the consumption proportion is about 67.30% in 2016.China region is the largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, with a production market share nearly 27.02% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Hot Water Bottles, enjoying production market share nearly 22.5% in 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 23.63% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.61%.

Market competition is not intense. Hicks, Sun Labtek, Sanger, Narang Medical, KSK, Hotties Thermal, Home-Boss, Fashy and Lesheros are the leadings of the industry. The worldwide market for Hot Water Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

