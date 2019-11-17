Hot-Work Die Steels Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says MarketReportsWorld.com

“Hot-Work Die Steels Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Hot-Work Die Steels Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of Hot-Work Die Steels Market Report – Hot stamping is a forming process that combines the forming and heat treatment of sheet metal parts in single step. This process aim to meet the demand for manufacturing automotive c onstruction parts from ultra high-strength steel. Therefore hot0work die steel is the product of this kind of process.
Global Hot-Work Die Steels market competition by top manufacturers
- Voestalpine
- Daido Steel
- Hitachi Metals
- Arcelor Group
- Aubert & Duval
- Kind & Co.
- Nachi
- Schmiede Werke Grfiditz
- Sanyo Special Steel
- Nippon Koshuha Steel
- Kalyani Carpenter
- Baosteel
- East Tool & Die
- Fushun Special Steel AG
- Ellwood Specialty Metals
- Crucible Industries
- Finkl Steel
The Scope of the Report:
Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Hot-Work Die Steels market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Hot-Work Die Steels in 2016.
In the industry, Voestalpine profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Daido Steel and Hitachi Metals ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.77%, 7.37% and 7.14% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Hot-Work Die Steels, including Hammer Forging Die, Hot Extrusion Die and Die casting Die. And Hot Extrusion Die is the main type for Hot-Work Die Steels, and the Hot Extrusion Die reached a sales revenue of approximately 2329.70 M USD in 2016, with 55.53% of global sales revenue.
Hot-Work Die Steels technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The worldwide market for Hot-Work Die Steels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 5180 million US$ in 2024, from 4350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Hot-Work Die Steels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hot-Work Die Steels Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Hot-Work Die Steels Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Hot-Work Die Steels Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Hot-Work Die Steels by Country
5.1 North America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Hot-Work Die Steels Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Hot-Work Die Steels by Country
8.1 South America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Hot-Work Die Steels Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Hot-Work Die Steels Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Hot-Work Die Steels Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
