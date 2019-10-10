 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hoverboard Scooters Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Hoverboard

Global Hoverboard Scooters Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Hoverboard Scooters Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Hoverboard Scooters industry. Hoverboard Scooters Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A self-balancing scooter or self-balancing two-wheeled board, commonly referred to as a hoverboard, is a type of portable, rechargeable battery-powered scooter. They typically consist of two wheels arranged side-by-side, with two small platforms between the wheels, on which the rider stands. The device is controlled by the rider’s feet, standing on the built-in gyroscopic, sensored pads.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Hoverboard Scooters market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • IO Hawk
  • Swagway
  • Phunkeeduck 
  • Better Wheels
  • Razor Hovertrax and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • US is the largest consuming market, which accounts for more than 80% market share in terms of sales in 2015..With the strict regulation, the US market fall a lot in 2016,but we believe the potential market in USA is still huge.
  • China is the global main manufacturer base, especially in Shenzhen and Zhejiang. Chic is the first manufacturer of a mature hoverboard product. In the long term, China will continue to be most competitive production base for the hoverboard scooter industry. More strict industry standard will help for a better competitive background. Its expected that UL certification will foster more connections between the distributors and small manufacturers.
  • Although sales of hoverboard scooter products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without quality management understanding and industry support not enter into the hoverboard scooters industry hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Hoverboard Scooters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Hoverboard Scooters Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 6.5inch
  • 8inch
  • 10inch

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Teenagers use
  • Adults use

    Hoverboard Scooters Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Hoverboard Scooters market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Hoverboard Scooters Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Hoverboard Scooters Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Hoverboard Scooters Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Hoverboard Scooters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Hoverboard Scooters Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Hoverboard Scooters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Hoverboard Scooters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Hoverboard Scooters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Hoverboard Scooters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Hoverboard Scooters Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Hoverboard Scooters Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

