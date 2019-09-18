Hoverboard Scooters Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Hoverboard Scooters Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Hoverboard Scooters Market also studies the global Hoverboard Scooters market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Hoverboard Scooters:

A self-balancing scooter or self-balancing two-wheeled board, commonly referred to as a “hoverboard”, is a type of portable, rechargeable battery-powered scooter. They typically consist of two wheels arranged side-by-side, with two small platforms between the wheels, on which the rider stands. The device is controlled by the rider’s feet, standing on the built-in gyroscopic, sensored pads.

Hoverboard Scooters Market by Manufactures:

IO Hawk

Swagway

Phunkeeduck

Better Wheels

Razor Hovertrax

MonoRover

Powerboard

Skque

Leray Two Wheel

Cyboard

Chic Robotics

Street Saw

Jetson

Fiturbo

Vecaro

Space board

Megawheels

Bluefin

HOVERZON

6.5inch

8inch

10inch Hoverboard Scooters Market Applications:

Teenagers use

US is the largest consuming market, which accounts for more than 80% market share in terms of sales in 2015..With the strict regulation, the US market fall a lot in 2016,but we believe the potential market in USA is still huge.

China is the global main manufacturer base, especially in Shenzhen and Zhejiang. Chic is the first manufacturer of a mature hoverboard product. In the long term, China will continue to be most competitive production base for the hoverboard scooter industry. More strict industry standard will help for a better competitive background. It’s expected that UL certification will foster more connections between the distributors and small manufacturers.

Although sales of hoverboard scooter products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without quality management understanding and industry support not enter into the hoverboard scooters industry hastily.

The worldwide market for Hoverboard Scooters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.3% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.