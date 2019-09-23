How Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Transforming with Top Manufacturers, Production, Market Share Value and Future Trends?

An automotive dashboard camera, also known as dash cam, blackbox, and in-car camera, is a small video recording device, generally mounted at the rear view mirror. It comprises a storage device and is powered by the vehicle battery, or sometimes by an individual battery. A dashboard camera can be mounted by means of a suction cup or adhesive tape. In some countries, such as Russia, it is a mandatory device and is gaining popularity in other countries across the globe.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market by Top Manufacturers:

Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., JVCKENWOOD Corporation , Texas Instruments Incorporated, Valeo SA, Aptive , Continental AG, Cedar Electronics, Intensity Security, Silent Witness, Waylens, Inc., POSIS, DENSO TEN Limited, Clarion, Transcend Information, Inc. , Honeywell International Inc., Xiaomi, PAPAGO Inc. , RAVEN

By Application

External View, Internal View, Combined View

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, Wired

By Placement

Front , Rear, Side

By Number of Lens

Single Lens, Multi-Lens

By Power Source

Vehicle Battery Powered, Individual Battery Powered

By Resolution

Up to 720P, 1080P and Above ,

Regional Automotive Dashboard Camera Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

