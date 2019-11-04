 Press "Enter" to skip to content

How Conversational AI Platform Market Will Shape-Up Remarkable Growth with Contributing Market Development Technologies in Future?

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Conversational

The report titled “Global Conversational AI Platform Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Conversational AI Platform market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Conversational AI Platform analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Conversational AI Platform in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • IBM
  • Avaamo
  • Just AI
  • LivePerson
  • Kasisto
  • Georgian Partners
  • Cognigy
  • Botjet

     “Conversational Artificial Intelligence or Conversational AI is a set of technologies that enable computers to simulate real conversations.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Web-Based
  • Installed
  • iOS
  • Android

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Personal Use
  • Business Use

    Scope of Conversational AI Platform Market Report:

  • The global Conversational AI Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Conversational AI Platform.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Conversational AI Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Conversational AI Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
    The overview of Global Conversational AI Platform Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Conversational AI Platform, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Conversational AI Platform, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Conversational AI Platform in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Conversational AI Platform competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Conversational AI Platform breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Conversational AI Platform market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Conversational AI Platform sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

