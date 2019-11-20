HPP Equipment Market Report 2019 | Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

The report titled “Global HPP Equipment Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global HPP Equipment market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The HPP Equipment analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the HPP Equipment in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Baotou KeFa

FresherTech

Pengneng Machinery

Stansted Fluid Power “HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4ì§¸C) during processing and distribution.Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.” HPP Equipment Market Segments by Type:

ï¼50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

ï¼400L HPP Equipment Market Segments by Application:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology

The worldwide market for HPP Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.