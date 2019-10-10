HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Key Success Factors and Market Overview Forecast through 2024

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) include a pump at the surface to send the power fluid down hole, a gas, diesel or electric engine to drive the pump, and a system for storing, treating and delivering the power fluid (produced oil or water) for use by the down hole pump .

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

The global consumption of HPS products rises up from 2301 units in 2011 to 2676 units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.08%. At the same time, the revenue of world HPS sales market has a leap from 389.45 million dollar to 427.44 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the HPS products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Although sales of HPS products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the HPS field hastily.

The worldwide market for HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Under 100 HP

100-600 HP

Above 600 HP Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas