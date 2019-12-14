Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Market Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Size, Demand, Revenue and Regional Growth Overview | Industry Research

About Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Report: Hub motor for electric vehicle, also referred to as in-wheel hub motor, or electric hub, or wheel hub motor, is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency. Hub motor for electric vehicles (EVs), which are integrated with wheel bearing and hub is a low-cost solution that offers flexibility, as it can power both rear and front-wheel drive vehicles, as well as all-wheel-drive versions. The hub motor for EVs delivers maximum torque at low rpm, letting the vehicle start. This makes the hub motor ideal for an electric vehicle, as it requires maximum torque at startup.

Top manufacturers/players: Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg, Schaeffler Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen, Elaphe, Heinzmann GmbH, TM4, Evans Electric, Siemens, Kolektor, Printed Motor Works, NSK, NTN Corporation, GEM Motors, e-Traction, Hyundai Mobis, YASA Limited

Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Segment by Type:

Water Cooled

Air Cooled Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles