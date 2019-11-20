 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting

Global “Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Lumitech
  • OSRAM
  • Philips
  • Regiolux
  • Glamox Luxo
  • OEM Systems Group
  • Waldmann
  • Riegens
  • Trilux

    The report provides a basic overview of the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Types:

  • Conventional Light Sources
  • LED Light Sources

    Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Applications:

  • Health and Hospitality
  • Office
  • Education
  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Other (Wholesale
  • retail
  • etc)

    Finally, the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Human-centric lighting system comes with a control that can adjust the color temperature of the LED to simulate morning to evening light and create a natural light environment in line with peoples physiological rhythm, suitable for use in an indoor environment that lacks natural lighting. In addition, human-centric lighting can also be used to influence peoples mood and spirit, with warm colors promoting relaxation while cool colors help with contraction and enhance productivity.
  • Lighting quality is advanced in Europe. The human centric lighting and environmental lighting will be an illumination trend that is currently popular in European market. In 2015, there is already some considerable acceptance for human centric lighting solutions in the health sector, however, with little reflection in absolute figures due to the small relevant floor space. Over the next years, the office sector will gain further relevance, whereas today human centric lighting solutions are partially in use in state-of-the-art commercial centers.
  • The worldwide market for Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 67.3% over the next five years, will reach 2150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

