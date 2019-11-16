Human Microbiome Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

Global “Human Microbiome Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Human Microbiome market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

The Human Microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (thats 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult).These microbes are generally not harmful to us, in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes.An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease.At present, global investment concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 70% market share and Europe takes 25% market share. There are a few manufacturers in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (investment in Human Micobiome) companies are Vedanta, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Rebiocix, ActoGeniX. The five companies occupy about 70% of the market share.In 2018, the global Human Microbiome market size was 190 million US$ and it is expected to reach 850 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.9% between 2019 and 2025.

