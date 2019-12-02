 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing

Global “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

HPV infections can infect the genital areas of men including the skin on and around the penis or anus. These infections can also be spread to the mouth and the throat. Even when HPV infections are persistent to the male population and can cause severe diseases such as genital warts, anal cancers, penile cancers, and cancers of the oropharynx, there is currently no HPV test recommend for men. The approved tests available in the market are for screening women for cervical cancers. They are not useful for the screening of HPV-related cancers or genital warts in men..

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Roche
  • Agilent TechnologiesÂ 
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and CompanyÂ 
  • Qiagen N.V.Â 
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Â 
  • Abbott LaboratoriesÂ 
  • Hologic Inc.Â 
  • Cepheid Inc.Â 
  • Seegene Inc.Â 
  • Takara Bio Inc.Â 
  • DaAn Gene of Sun Yat-Sen UniversityÂ 
  • Promega CorporationÂ 
  • Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Greiner Holding AG)Â 
  • Enzo Biochem Inc.Â 
  • Norgen BiotekÂ 
  • DiagCor Bioscience Inc LtdÂ 
  • Hybribio LimitedÂ 
  • Zytovision GmbHÂ 
  • Arbor Vita CorporationÂ 
  • Medical & Biological Laboratories Co.
  • LtdÂ 
  • Fujirebio Diagnostics and many more.

    Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Pap Smear Test
  • HPV DNA Test.

    By Applications, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market can be Split into:

  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Hospitals
  • Clinic.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing market.
    • To organize and forecast Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.