Human Prothrombin Complex Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Human Prothrombin Complex

Global “Human Prothrombin Complex Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Human Prothrombin Complex in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Human Prothrombin Complex Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Shire
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Octapharma
  • Hualan Biological
  • Meheco Xinxing Pharma

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Human Prothrombin Complex industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Human Prothrombin Complex Market Types:

  • 500 IU/Vial
  • 600 IU/Vial
  • 1000 IU/Vial
  • Others

    Human Prothrombin Complex Market Applications:

  • Hemophilia B
  • Vitamin K Deficiency
  • Others

    Finally, the Human Prothrombin Complex market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Human Prothrombin Complex market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.
  • Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Human Prothrombin Complex is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Human Prothrombin Complex in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 116

    1 Human Prothrombin Complex Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Human Prothrombin Complex by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Human Prothrombin Complex Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Human Prothrombin Complex Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Human Prothrombin Complex Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Human Prothrombin Complex Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

