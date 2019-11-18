Humectants Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Global “Humectants market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Humectants market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Humectants basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Humectant is a hygroscopic substance used to keep things moist; it is the opposite of a desiccant because it is wet. It is often a molecule with several hydrophilic groups, most often hydroxyl groups; however, amines and carboxyl groups, sometimes esterified, can be encountered as well (its affinity to form hydrogen bonds with molecules of water is the crucial trait). They are used in many products, including food, cosmetics, medicines and pesticides..

Humectants Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Cargill

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

DowDupont

Roquette Freres

Ingredion Incorporated

Brenntag AG

Barentz

Ashland

Batory Foods

Corbion and many more. Humectants Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Humectants Market can be Split into:

Synthetic

Natural. By Applications, the Humectants Market can be Split into:

Food & beverage

Oral & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed