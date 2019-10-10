HVAC Damper Actuator Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 2019-2024

This report studies the HVAC Damper Actuators market; Damper Actuators is a device that controls the opening and closing of a damper in an HVAC or heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.First, for industry structure analysis, the HVAC Damper Actuators industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, benefit from advanced industrial systems and improved infrastructure, Europe has been the biggest consumption area for years.Second, the sales of HVAC Damper Actuators increased from 11.78 M Units in 2014 to 13.14 M Units in 2018 with an average growth rate of more than 2.76%.Third, Europe occupied 33.27% of the consumption valume market in 2018. It is followed by North America which have around 31.29% of the global total industry. Though sales in China was about 14.78% in 2018, the CAGR was 3.67% (2014-2018). According to this study, over the next five years the HVAC Damper Actuator market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1510 million by 2024, from US$ 1330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in HVAC Damper Actuator business.

Belimo

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Honeywell

Rotork

Schneider

Azbil Corporation

Neptronic

KMC Controls

Dura Control

Dwyer Instruments

Hansen Corporation

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Segmentation by product type:

Non-Spring Return Damper Actuators

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Building

Industrial Facilities

Public Utilities

Residential