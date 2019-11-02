Hybrid Composites Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Major key players are given in the report are:

Toray

Lanxess

Hexcel

RTP Company

About Hybrid Composites Market:

A composite material (also called a composition material or shortened to composite, which is the common name) is a material made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties that, when combined, produce a material with characteristics different from the individual components.

Carbon-fiber/Glass-fiber hybrid enjoys the largest usage share in the Hybrid Composites Market. Hybrid carbon fiber/glass fiber material is a lightweight and high-strength alternative for traditional fiberglass and metal applications in the automotive & transportation, building & construction and other industrial markets. The hybrid material offers the performance benefits of carbon fiber at a cost similar to high-performance fiberglass. Users can get up to 90% of carbons benefits at a cost much lower than what they would have to incur in case of using carbon fiber. Parts made out of these hybrid composites provide a high strength to weight ratio and are devoid of corrosion. These have extended service life requiring less maintenance. Their high specific properties meet the needs of applications that lay utmost importance on safety and strength.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strongest Growth Rate in Hybrid Composites Market. The infrastructure industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a healthy rate in recent times. Hence, the region is estimated to witness tremendous growth rate over the assessment period in the Cement Board market. The largest revenue segment is construction followed by furniture. The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing high investments in residential and commercial construction, especially in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. All of these factors will be supported by the ever-increasing population in the region, urbanization and their increasing purchasing power. Regulations related to VOC emissions are currently being implemented in many regions of Asia-Pacific, and this might also drive the usage of cement boards such as fiber cement board (FCB) and cement bonded particleboard (CBPB).

Carbon/Glass

Carbon/Aramid

Metal/Plastic

Wood/Plastic

Others Global Hybrid Composites Market Report Segmented by Application:

Marine

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation