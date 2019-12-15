 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Global “Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market” report 2020 focuses on the Hybrid Electric Vehicles industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Hybrid Electric Vehicles market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Hybrid Electric Vehicles market resulting from previous records. Hybrid Electric Vehicles market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market:

  • A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of hybrid vehicle that combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system (hybrid vehicle drivetrain). The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance. There is a variety of HEV types, and the degree to which each functions as an electric vehicle (EV) also varies. The most common form of HEV is the hybrid electric car, although hybrid electric trucks (pickups and tractors) and buses also exist.
  • The introduction of stringent regulations on emissions is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. To minimize the negative effects of global warming and to reduce GHG emissions, governments of several countries across the globe have started introducing stringent emission norms. For instance, the European Union norms of 2009 set COâ emission level for new passenger cars at 130g/km. The European Union also introduced the Euro VI norms in 2016, which set the emission of nitrogen oxide below 0.4g/kWh and other emissions under 0.01g/kWh. Analysts predict that the countries such as Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil will also implement stringent emission standards during the coming years, which, in turn, will propel the demand for hybrid vehicles during the estimated period.
  • APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing focus of governments in this region in promoting the adoption of battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles coupled with the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), will drive the prospects for market growth in this region. Additionally, the economic growth of emerging countries such as China and India will also result in rapid infrastructure development to support the use of hybrid vehicles.
  • The global Hybrid Electric Vehicles market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Hybrid Electric Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid Electric Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Toyota
  • Hyundai
  • Honda
  • Ford
  • Nissan

  • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid Electric Vehicles:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hybrid Electric Vehicles in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Types:

  • Commercial
  • Luxury Sedan
  • SUV
  • Mid-Luxury
  • Entry-Level

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Others

  • The Study Objectives of Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Hybrid Electric Vehicles status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Hybrid Electric Vehicles manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Joann Wilson
