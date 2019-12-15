Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global “Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market” report 2020 focuses on the Hybrid Electric Vehicles industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Hybrid Electric Vehicles market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Hybrid Electric Vehicles market resulting from previous records. Hybrid Electric Vehicles market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market:

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of hybrid vehicle that combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system (hybrid vehicle drivetrain). The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance. There is a variety of HEV types, and the degree to which each functions as an electric vehicle (EV) also varies. The most common form of HEV is the hybrid electric car, although hybrid electric trucks (pickups and tractors) and buses also exist.

The introduction of stringent regulations on emissions is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. To minimize the negative effects of global warming and to reduce GHG emissions, governments of several countries across the globe have started introducing stringent emission norms. For instance, the European Union norms of 2009 set COâ emission level for new passenger cars at 130g/km. The European Union also introduced the Euro VI norms in 2016, which set the emission of nitrogen oxide below 0.4g/kWh and other emissions under 0.01g/kWh. Analysts predict that the countries such as Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil will also implement stringent emission standards during the coming years, which, in turn, will propel the demand for hybrid vehicles during the estimated period.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing focus of governments in this region in promoting the adoption of battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles coupled with the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), will drive the prospects for market growth in this region. Additionally, the economic growth of emerging countries such as China and India will also result in rapid infrastructure development to support the use of hybrid vehicles.

Toyota

Hyundai

Honda

Ford

Nissan

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Types:

Commercial

Luxury Sedan

SUV

Mid-Luxury

Entry-Level

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

Others