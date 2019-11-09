Hybrid Mattress Market 2019: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Hybrid Mattress market covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, volume, and value, including market size, as well as price data.

The Hybrid Mattress market is predicted to develop CAGR at 6.89% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The presence of a highly developed offline retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK will likely drive the global hybrid mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting the desired product among many brands under one roof. The rising number of brand-conscious consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded hybrid mattresses. The prominent organized retail sector allows consumers to search for information on brands to differentiate them over quality, price, and comfort level before making their purchase decisions. The sale of hybrid mattresses via the offline retail channel is growing with a shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such as specialty stores. This will have a positive impact on the manufacturers and retailers of branded products in the market. Therefore, the increase in the number of manufacturer and third-party retail outlets along with omnichannel presence, will boost the growth of the market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the hybrid mattress market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Hybrid Mattress :

Brentwood Home

Kingsdown Inc.

Restonic Mattress Corp.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC