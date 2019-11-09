Hybrid Mattress Market 2019: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Hybrid Mattress Market” analysis and Forecast 2019-2023 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Moreover, Hybrid Mattress Market proposes Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, and Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply. Hybrid Mattress market covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, volume, and value, including market size, as well as price data.
The Hybrid Mattress market is predicted to develop CAGR at 6.89% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Hybrid Mattress market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The presence of a highly developed offline retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK will likely drive the global hybrid mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting the desired product among many brands under one roof. The rising number of brand-conscious consumers has enhanced the value of organized retailers offering branded hybrid mattresses. The prominent organized retail sector allows consumers to search for information on brands to differentiate them over quality, price, and comfort level before making their purchase decisions. The sale of hybrid mattresses via the offline retail channel is growing with a shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such as specialty stores. This will have a positive impact on the manufacturers and retailers of branded products in the market. Therefore, the increase in the number of manufacturer and third-party retail outlets along with omnichannel presence, will boost the growth of the market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the hybrid mattress market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Hybrid Mattress :
Market Dynamics:
Growth of real estate and construction industry The growth of the real estate industry has positively influenced the hospitality, tourism, and residential sector. This has resulted in an increased demand for household furnishings, including mattresses. Urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure are helping the global construction industry to grow. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for hybrid mattresses is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The high consumption of mattresses by the residential and hospitality sector has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users of the global hybrid mattress market. Residential sector activities, including new house construction and renovation and modification of existing houses, generate the demand for hybrid mattresses, which plays a vital role in shaping the global hybrid mattress market.
Competitive Analysis:
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Brentwood Home and Kingsdown Inc., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growth of real estate and construction industry and the highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries will provide significant growth opportunities to the hybrid mattress manufacturers. Restonic Mattress Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
