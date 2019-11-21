Hybrid Stepper Motors Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

Global “Hybrid Stepper Motors Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Hybrid Stepper Motors market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

A stepper motor or step motor or stepping motor is a brushless DC electric motor that divides a full rotation into a number of equal steps. The motors position can then be commanded to move and hold at one of these steps without any position sensor for feedback (an open-loop controller), as long as the motor is carefully sized to the application in respect to torque and speed. Stepper motors are available in three basic types; which are permanent magnet, variable reluctance and hybrid.Hybrid stepper motors combine aspects of both permanent magnet (PM) and variable reluctance (VR) stepper motors. Like PM motors, they contain a permanent magnet in the rotor teeth. Two sets of teeth called cups ring the rotor. One ring is all south poles, and the other ring is all north poles.The Hybrid Stepper Motors market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and China.Hybrid Stepper Motors can be mainly segmented into two types, namely 2-phase and 3-phase. The 2-phase segment accounted for 88% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 5% by 2022. They are witnessing a speedy adoption across automation industries, such as office automation equipment.Japan and China is the largest supplier of hybrid stepper motors, with a production market share nearly 90.70% in 2016. Asia Pacific also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45.66% in 2016. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24.47%.Innovation and Development of automation projects have led to the increasing demand for hybrid stepper motors. Increasing automation projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the hybrid stepper motors market during the forecast period.The Hybrid Stepper Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Stepper Motors.

