Hybrid Turf Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Hybrid Turf Market 2019-2024

Global Hybrid Turf Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Hybrid Turf Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Hybrid Turf including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Hybrid Turf Market Repot:

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

Hybrid Turf is a product created by combining natural grass with synthetic reinforcing fibres. It is used for stadium pitches and training pitches, used for association football, rugby, American football, golf and baseball. Reinforced natural grass can also be used for events and concerts. The synthetic fibres incorporated into the rootzone make the grass stronger and more resistant to damage.

With PP Artificial Grass Turf

With PE Artificial Grass Turf

With Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Others Hybrid Turf Market Applications:

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

The worldwide market for Hybrid Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.