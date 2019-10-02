Hydraulic Breakers Market Size, Share 2019-2025 Pointing to Capture Largest Market Growth and Share with Developed Economies| New Report by Industry Research Co.

Global “Hydraulic Breakers Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Hydraulic breakers are a type of mining drills that are used to break hard surfaces and big rocks. They are extensively used in the mining and construction industry.

River sand is used extensively in infrastructure projects due to their strong adhesive properties. The extraction of river sand is negatively impacting the environment and the wildlife. Governments across the globe are taking the substantial initiative to stop sand extraction and this is leading to the increasing adoption artificial sand. Technavio’s market research analysts have identified the increasing demand for artificial sand as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the hydraulic breakers market in the coming years. Artificial sand is produced by crushing granite or basalt rocks with the help of crushing equipment. The rocks do not fit the crushing machine due to its large size and hence hydraulic hammer is used to break large rocks into smaller rocks. The demand for crushing equipment are increasing and hence it is expected that the demand for hydraulic breakers will also increase during the forecast period.

The focus towards the adoption of energy-efficient mining process is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the hydraulic breakers market during the next few years. Energy-efficient mining equipment is gaining traction due to the increased demand from the end-user industries. The demand from the end-user industries will increase due to the reduced cost of fuel, as energy efficient-equipment are capable to perform better using less fuel as compared with conventional equipment. Moreover, stringent emission laws on mining equipment will also trigger the growth of energy-efficient equipment.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the hydraulic rock breaker market throughout the forecast period.

The global Hydraulic Breakers market was 1660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2019 and 2025.

