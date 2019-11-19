Hydraulic Fittings Market – 2019 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

Short Details of Hydraulic Fittings Market Report – Hydraulic fittings are parts used to connect hoses, pipes, and tubes in hydraulic systems. Hydraulic equipment generally operates under high pressures and is often not a fixed system. Consequently, hydraulic fittings need to be strong, versatile, and reliable to operate safely and effectively in their respective applications. These fittings typically adhere to strict standards which dictate fitting construction, dimensions, and pressure ratings.

The Scope of the Report:

Global hydraulic fittings industry is highly concentrated and the top 6 manufacturers control about 30% of the global market share. Parker is the largest manufacturer in the global hydraulic fittings market followed by Eaton, Manuli and Gate.

In 2015 China remains the largest market for hydraulic fittings production, with a market share of 30.53% followed by America and Europe. Chinese consume market share is over 21.5% of the global market in 2015, and the demand will increase to 95 million units, accounting for 23% of global market in 2021.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Fittings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Fittings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Steel Hydraulic Fittings

Brass Hydraulic Fittings

Aluminum Hydraulic Fittings

Plastics Hydraulic Fittings By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fittings Which Extend or Terminate Pipe Lengths

Fittings Which Add or Change Direction

Fittings Which Connect Pipes of Smaller Size