Hydraulic Fittings Market – 2019 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

Short Details of Hydraulic Fittings Market Report – Hydraulic fittings are parts used to connect hoses, pipes, and tubes in hydraulic systems. Hydraulic equipment generally operates under high pressures and is often not a fixed system. Consequently, hydraulic fittings need to be strong, versatile, and reliable to operate safely and effectively in their respective applications. These fittings typically adhere to strict standards which dictate fitting construction, dimensions, and pressure ratings.
Global Hydraulic Fittings market competition by top manufacturers
- Parker
- Eaton
- Swagelok
- Manuli
- Voss
- Gates
- Hy-Lok
- ITT
- Alfagomma
- SMC
- Brennan
- Rastelli
- Stucchi
- Cast
- Larga
- Air-Way
- Stronger
- NBXHJ
- Huadsr
- XY
- Perete
- Laike
The Scope of the Report:
Global hydraulic fittings industry is highly concentrated and the top 6 manufacturers control about 30% of the global market share. Parker is the largest manufacturer in the global hydraulic fittings market followed by Eaton, Manuli and Gate.
In 2015 China remains the largest market for hydraulic fittings production, with a market share of 30.53% followed by America and Europe. Chinese consume market share is over 21.5% of the global market in 2015, and the demand will increase to 95 million units, accounting for 23% of global market in 2021.
The worldwide market for Hydraulic Fittings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Fittings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hydraulic Fittings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Hydraulic Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Hydraulic Fittings Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Hydraulic Fittings Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Hydraulic Fittings Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Hydraulic Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Hydraulic Fittings by Country
5.1 North America Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Hydraulic Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Hydraulic Fittings by Country
8.1 South America Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Hydraulic Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Hydraulic Fittings Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Hydraulic Fittings Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Hydraulic Fittings Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Hydraulic Fittings Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Hydraulic Fittings Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Hydraulic Fittings Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
