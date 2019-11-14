 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Hydraulic (Oil) Press

Global “Hydraulic (Oil) Press Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydraulic (Oil) Press in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Gasbarre
  • Schuler
  • Beckwood
  • Neff Press
  • French
  • Greenerd
  • Enerpac
  • Dorst
  • Phoenix
  • Standard Industrial
  • Dake
  • Brown Boggs
  • Macrodyne
  • Betenbender
  • RK Machinery
  • Multipress

    The report provides a basic overview of the Hydraulic (Oil) Press industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Types:

  • C-Frame Hydraulic Press
  • H-Frame Hydraulic Press
  • 4-Post Hydraulic Press
  • Bulldozer Hydraulic Press

    Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Applications:

  • Appliances Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Ceramic and Abrasives Industry
  • Electrical Industry
  • Food Compaction Industry
  • Government/Military Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the hydraulic press machine industry is concentration. Gasbarre, Schuler and Beckwood are the market leader and they occupied about 49.82% of the whole market. The hydraulic press market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.
  • Second, the consumption increases from 1800 Units in 2011 to 2318 Units in 2016 with the average growth rate of more than 5.7%.
  • Third, United States occupied 82.90% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Canada and Mexico, which respectively have around 9.97% and 7.14% of the global total industry.
  • The worldwide market for Hydraulic (Oil) Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydraulic (Oil) Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hydraulic (Oil) Press by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hydraulic (Oil) Press Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hydraulic (Oil) Press Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hydraulic (Oil) Press Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hydraulic (Oil) Press Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

