Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2024

"Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

HCl electrolysis enables chlorine recovery from hydrogen chloride or hydrochloric acid and has several advantages such as the increased sustainability of operations for companies. HCl electrolysis is deployed where hydrogen chloride or hydrochloric acid recycling is desired. Hydrogen chloride is a byproduct of numerous processes in chemical industry, which use chlorine due to its high reactivity for selective formation of desired products. In many cases, chlorine is subsequently removed and the final products are chlorine-free. Simply recycling the HCl through electrolysis obviates the need for on-site chlorine production even the transport of chlorine.

HCl electrolysis market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major driving factors such as making business free of volatile chlorine and HCl prices, reduced need to develop new chlor alkali plants, reduces risk in HCl transportation and reduced cost for HCl neutralization and disposal. The global HCl electrolysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of HCl electrolysis market include Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. (China).

Key Findings

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as ODC Electrolysis, DuPont gas phase electrolysis, Diaphragm Electrolysis, Sumitomo Process and Others. ODC Electrolysis is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.34 % during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as PVC Prodution & Chlorination, Polyurethane Industry, Metal Pickling, Fertilizers, oil & Gas and others. PVC Prodution & Chlorination is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.49 % during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the global HCl electrolysis market with 54.60% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49 % during the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 360.8 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o Portugal

o France

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

Rest of the World

Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

