Hydrochloric Acid Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Hydrochloric Acid

GlobalHydrochloric Acid Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hydrochloric Acid market size.

About Hydrochloric Acid:

Hydrochloric acid was historically called acidum salis, muriatic acid, and spirits of salt and is a clear, colorless, highly pungent solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It is a highly corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.

Top Key Players of Hydrochloric Acid Market:

  • ow Chemical
  • Olin
  • Covestro
  • OxyChem
  • Westlake Chemical (Axiall)
  • INOVYN
  • BASF
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • UNID
  • Orica Watercare
  • Detrex Chemicals
  • Canexus
  • Solvay
  • ERCO Worldwide
  • Dupont
  • Coogee Chemicals
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • AGC
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Toagosei
  • China Greenon
  • Haijing Chemical
  • Xiyang Fertilizer
  • Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical
  • Luxi Chemical
  • SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical
  • Tianyuan Chemical
  • Jinniu Chemical
  • Hongri Acron
  • Jiheng Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Hydrochloric Acid Market report are:

  • Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid
  • By-product Hydrochloric Acid

    Major Applications covered in the Hydrochloric Acid Market report are:

  • Organic Chemical Raw Materials
  • Metal Cleaning and Treatment
  • Food and Dairy Industry
  • Water Treatment
  • Others

    Scope of Hydrochloric Acid Market:

  • Hydrochloric acid consumption in Europe is relatively stable development in recent yearsï¼with a relatively stable state. However, Prices fell sharply, resulting in a sharp decline in sales value.
  • The future trend of hydrochloric acid mainly depends on the operating rate of the chlor alkali industry, but synthetic hydrochloric acid is a new direction of development in the future.
  • At present, it has a certain scale, but because of the high price and cost, which limits his development. The research group is optimistic about this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Hydrochloric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 8300 million US$ in 2024, from 7490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrochloric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hydrochloric Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrochloric Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrochloric Acid in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hydrochloric Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hydrochloric Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hydrochloric Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrochloric Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Hydrochloric Acid Market Report pages: 137

    1 Hydrochloric Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hydrochloric Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hydrochloric Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hydrochloric Acid Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hydrochloric Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hydrochloric Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hydrochloric Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hydrochloric Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hydrochloric Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hydrochloric Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

