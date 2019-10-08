Hydrochloric Acid Market Report with Capacity and Share by Manufacturers, Forecast Report 2019

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Hydrochloric Acid Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Hydrochloric Acid industry. Hydrochloric Acid Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Hydrochloric acid was historically called acidum salis, muriatic acid, and spirits of salt and is a clear, colorless, highly pungent solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It is a highly corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Hydrochloric Acid market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share.

Dow Chemical

Olin

Covestro

OxyChem

Westlake Chemical (Axiall)

Hydrochloric acid consumption in Europe is relatively stable development in recent years?with a relatively stable state. However, Prices fell sharply, resulting in a sharp decline in sales value.

The future trend of hydrochloric acid mainly depends on the operating rate of the chlor alkali industry, but synthetic hydrochloric acid is a new direction of development in the future.

At present, it has a certain scale, but because of the high price and cost, which limits his development. The research group is optimistic about this industry.

The worldwide market for Hydrochloric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 8300 million US$ in 2024, from 7490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid

By-product Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Metal Cleaning and Treatment

Food and Dairy Industry

Water Treatment