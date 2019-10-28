Hydrocyclone Market Analysis includes Methodology, Research Programs, Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

About Hydrocyclone:

A hydrocyclone is a filter or separator mechanism that uses centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids or even liquids of different consistencies.A hydrocyclone will normally have a cylindrical section at the top where liquid is being fed , and a base. The angle, and hence length of the conical section, plays a role in determining operating characteristics.

Hydrocyclone Market Key Players:

FLSmidth

Weir Minerals

KSB

Siemens

Metso

TechnipFMC

Exterran

Weihai Haiwang

Netafim

Schlumberger

Hydrocyclone market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Hydrocyclone has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Hydrocyclone Market Types:

Solid-liquid Type

Liquid-liquid Type

Dense Media Type Hydrocyclone Market Applications:

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Hydrocyclone developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.16%. In 2017, global revenue of Hydrocyclone is nearly 501 M USD; the actual production is about 253 K units.

The classification of Hydrocyclone includes Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type, and the proportion of Solid-liquid Type in 2017 is about 46.59%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Hydrocyclone is widely used in Mining, Oil & Gas and other field. The most proportion of Hydrocyclone is used for Mining, and the proportion in 2017 is about 52.93%.

The worldwide market for Hydrocyclone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.