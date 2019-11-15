Hydrogen Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Global “Hydrogen Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydrogen in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydrogen Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Air Products

Air Liquide

Linde Industrial Gas

Praxair

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrogen industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Hydrogen Market Types:

Compressed Hydrogen Gas

Liquid Hydrogen Hydrogen Market Applications:

General Industry

Metal Working

Refining

Finally, the Hydrogen market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Hydrogen market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

Hydrogen downstream is wide, the major fields are general industry, metal working, refining and chemical. The metal working sector is the most important hydrogen consumer (accounting for 40.83 % of the market share, followed by the chemical sector, which accounts for 29.89% of the market share.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of hydrogen, supply has been in relative large in the past few years.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe and USA are the major leaders in the international market of hydrogen. With the development of Chinese hydrogen production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 15900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.