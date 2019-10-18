Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

The report shows positive growth in “Hydrogen Peroxide Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Hydrogen Peroxide industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Hydrogen Peroxide Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2), is a clear, colorless, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in water and oxygen. It is slightly denser than water, but is miscible with water in all proportions, used principally for bleaching cotton and other textiles and wood pulp, in the manufacture of other chemicals, as a rocket propellant, and for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Solutions containing more than about 8 percent hydrogen peroxide are corrosive to the skin.Hydrogen peroxide is marketed in the form of aqueous solutions. Major commercial grades are aqueous solutions containing 27.5, 35, 50, 70, or 90 percent hydrogen peroxide and small amounts of stabilizers (often tin salts and phosphates) to suppress decomposition.But in this report, the volume of hydrogen peroxide is calculated in accordance with 100% hydrogen peroxide yield statistics.

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce hydrogen peroxide product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhongneng Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Liuzhou Chemical Group, Jinhe shiye, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, etc. The sales of hydrogen peroxide increased from 3964.3 K MT in 2013 to 5082.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Asia-Pacific and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Peroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million US$ in 2024, from 3580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity 27.5%

Purity 35%

Purity 50%

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry