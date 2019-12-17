Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin globally.

About Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin:

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin is characterized by a very low viscosity of the resin, which is comparable to that of DGEBF, but the gelation time is long and requires more than twice the gelation time of the DGEBA resin to gel. Hydrogenated bisphenol A epoxy resin is characterized by its good weather resistance.

Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market Manufactures:

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Emerald Performance Material

SIR INDUSTRIALE

Hexion

Yantai Aolifu Chemical

Solid

Liquid Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Market Applications:

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Industrial Coating

On the basis of type, Liquid and Solid, Liquid is the largest segment with around 64.68% production share of the total market in 2017.

On the basis of geography, the global Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2017, Asia is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin and held 75.97% share in the global market in 2017, followed by North America with the market share of 13.17%. The demand for Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin has been rapid increasing in Europe countries.

The worldwide market for Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.