Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

For DLC classification, it organized DLC types on a pseudo ternary phase diagram and clarified the relationship with deposition methods. DLC films formed with the sputter vapor deposition method and arc PVD method do not contain hydrogen as long as only solid graphite is used as the raw material and no hydrocarbon gas is used. They are characterized by the differences in the amount of sp3-bonded carbon and the structure of the cluster within the range from graphite-like carbon (GLC) that does not contain hydrogen and amorphous carbon (a-C) to tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C). On the other hand, DLC films produced from a hydrocarbon gas using the plasma CVD method always contain hydrogen. These DLC films take the form of hydrogenated amorphous carbon (a-C:H) to hydrogenated tetrahedral amorphous carbon (ta-C:H), which are characterized by the differences in the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon. Thus, DLC is distinguished by the amounts of hydrogen and sp3-bonded carbon, and the cluster structure, which provides information for understanding various behaviors including mechanical (hardness and Youngs modulus), optical (refraction, penetration/ absorption), electric (conductance), and chemical (changes during an increase in temperature, oxidation, affinity with various materials) behaviors.

Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.

The worldwide market for Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating is the major type of DLC which takes more than 805 of all DLC market.In 2017, the global Hydrogenated diamond-like carbon coating market is led by Europe, capturing about 62.56% of global diamond-like carbon coating production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 20.70% global production share.

The worldwide market for Hydrogenated Diamond-Like Carbon Coating(DLC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

