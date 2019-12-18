Hydronic Control System Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

Global “Hydronic Control System Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Hydronic Control System Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.
Hydronics is the use of a liquid heat-transfer medium in heating and cooling systems. The working fluid is typically water, glycol, or mineral oil. Some of the oldest and most common examples are steam and hot-water radiators. Historically, in large-scale commercial buildings such as high-rise and campus facilities, a hydronic system may include both a chilled and a heated water loop, to provide for both heating and air conditioning. Chillers and cooling towers are used either separately or together as means to provide water cooling, while boilers heat water. A recent innovation is the chiller boiler system, which provides an efficient form of HVAC for homes and smaller commercial spaces.
North America is likely to account for the largest share of the overall hydronic control market throughout the forecast period. Continuous growth in construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings are among the major factors supporting the growth of the hydronic control market, along with the increasing adoption of IoT in smart housing. Government regulations regarding environmental safety and water quality are also among the major drivers for the growth of the hydronic control market in North America.
The hydronic control market has been segmented on the basis of equipment into actuators, valves, control panels, flow controllers. The market for actuators is expected to hold the largest size from 2018 to 2025.
Based on installation type, the market for new installations is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period.
The Hydronic Control System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydronic Control System.
