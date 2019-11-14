Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Types:

Hydrophobic polymers

Silicone based product

Fatty acid type product

Metallic stearates Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Applications:

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Hydrophobic polymers

Silicone based product

Fatty acid type product

Metallic stearates Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars Market Applications:

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

China hydrophobizing agents industry has great potential. Firstly, there are seldom big companies in China, almost no listed companies. China hydrophobizing agents industry is relatively fragmented. Many Chinese companies can only produce one or two kinds of hydrophobizing agents.

China enterprises have no raw materials advantage compared with Wacker. Wacker (Nanjing Base, Zhangjiagang Base) can use its own raw materials. WACKER is the worlds most important organic silicon and emulsion manufacturer. Currently, in China hydrophobizing agents industry, Chinas local enterprises have not formed a complete industrial chain. Besides, compared with Wacker, Chinese enterprises downstream customers is not stable. In addition, WACKER has obvious technological advantage.

The worldwide market for Hydrophobizing Agents for Dry-mix Mortars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years