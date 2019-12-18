Hydropower Market 2020 Market Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report to 2025

Global “Hydropower Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Hydropower is the most mature, reliable and cost-effective renewable power generation technology where power is derived from the energy of water moving from higher to lower elevations. It is a proven, anticipated, and typically price-competitive technology. Hydropower has one of the best efficiencies of conversion of all known energy sources (water to wire 90 percent efficiency).

Hydropower installations have been registering steady growth, majorly driven by the demand for reliable, clean, and affordable power, as countries seek options to meet the carbon reduction goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Electricity generation, especially from conventional coal and petroleum-based power plants, has been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gas emission. Electricity, however, is a resource that people cannot live without, and its demand is only increasing, with growing industrialization and urbanization. This has forced governments of various countries to focus on renewable energy sources (such as wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, etc.), which have the capability of generating clean electricity.

Asia-Pacific region continues to account for the largest share of the global installed hydropower of all regions in the world. China alone accounts for more than 25% of the global hydropower capacity, and added approximately 11.74 GW of new capacity in 2017, including 3.74 GW of pumped storage, taking its total installed capacity to 331 GW, including 26.7 GW of pumped storage. China is expected to witness capacity expansion by 2023, in line with the nationâs strategy to minimize reliance on coal. The country has most of unutilized hydropower potential. Therefore, there is a considerable prospect for further hydro development.

