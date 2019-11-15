Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 Available at Market Reports World

The “Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13080095

Short Details of Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Report – Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest Î±-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons.

Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market competition by top manufacturers

Chemours

CrossChem

Phibro

CABB

Water Chemical

Danhua Technology

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13080095

USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Hydroxyacetic Acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 48.64% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 79.21% production share of the market in 2016.

Personal care accounted for the largest market with about 60.12% share of global Hydroxyacetic Acid market in 2016. With over 29.62% share in the Hydroxyacetic Acid market, household & institutional cleaning was the second largest application market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13080095

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Glycolic Acid Solution

Glycolic Acid Solid By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household & Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care