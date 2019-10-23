Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Size, share 2019-Global Business Trends, Share, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional Demands, And Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- Chemours
- CrossChem
- Phibro
- CABB
- Water Chemical
- Danhua Technology
- Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical
- Scope of the Report:
- USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
- Leading players in Hydroxyacetic Acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 48.64% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 79.21% production share of the market in 2016.
- Personal care accounted for the largest market with about 60.12% share of global Hydroxyacetic Acid market in 2016. With over 29.62% share in the Hydroxyacetic Acid market, household & institutional cleaning was the second largest application market in 2016.
- The worldwide market for Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Glycolic Acid Solution
- Glycolic Acid SolidOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Household & Institutional Cleaning
- Personal Care
- OthersThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Some Points from TOC:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type 1
1.2.2 Type 2
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Application 1
1.3.2 Application 2
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Manufacture 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Manufacture 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
…
3 Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
4 Global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Analysis by Regions
…
12 Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
And Continued…
