Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

About Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether:

This report studies the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market, Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.

Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Key Players:

BASF

Ashland

Hubei Xinjing

Chongqing RICI

Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Types:

Normal Product

Customized Product Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Applications:

Fluroresin

Modifiers

Others Scope of the Report:

The key players are BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing, Chongqing RICI. Japan Daikin also has production according to our interviews, but her production only for own use, so we do not states this player in the report.

BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.

Hubei Xinjing also supplys products to Japan Daikin Chinese plant, and she will supply to Daikin Japanese plant in the future according to our interviews.

The worldwide market for Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 31 million US$ in 2024, from 21 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.