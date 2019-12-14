Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) globally.

About Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA):

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Manufactures:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Types:

Purityâ¥93%

Purityâ¥97%

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

The Report provides in depth research of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Report:

The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.

In 2014, consumption in coatings industry and reactive resins, occupies more than half of HEMA amount. HEMA is widely used in analytical chemistry, textile industry, electronics industry, plastics industry, coating industry, oil industry, etc. Among them, HEMA used in Contact lenses Electron microscope industries are high-end products, and have high price.

In the past few years, the price of HEMA gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of HEMA. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

