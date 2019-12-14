 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

GlobalHydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) globally.

About Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA):

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Manufactures:

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • Geo
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • MGC
  • Sanlian Chem
  • Anhui Renxin
  • Zibo Xinglu Chemical
  • Hickory
  • Anshun Chem
  • Fangda Chem
  • Hechuang Chem
  • Sanmu Group

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Types:

  • Purityâ¥93%
  • Purityâ¥97%
  • Purityâ¥99%

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Applications:

  • Coatings
  • Reactive Resins
  • Adhesives
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Report:

  • The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.
  • In 2014, consumption in coatings industry and reactive resins, occupies more than half of HEMA amount. HEMA is widely used in analytical chemistry, textile industry, electronics industry, plastics industry, coating industry, oil industry, etc. Among them, HEMA used in Contact lenses Electron microscope industries are high-end products, and have high price.
  • In the past few years, the price of HEMA gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of HEMA. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
  • The worldwide market for Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

