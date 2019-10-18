Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019  2024

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

Some top manufacturers in Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market: –

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai and many more Scope of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Report:

The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.

In 2014, consumption in coatings industry and reactive resins, occupies more than half of HEMA amount. HEMA is widely used in analytical chemistry, textile industry, electronics industry, plastics industry, coating industry, oil industry, etc. Among them, HEMA used in Contact lenses Electron microscope industries are high-end products, and have high price.

In the past few years, the price of HEMA gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of HEMA. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The worldwide market for Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity?93%

Purity?97%

Purity?99% Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives