Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019  2024

The report shows positive growth in “Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

Some top manufacturers in Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market: –

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • Geo
  • Nippon Shokubai and many more

    Scope of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Report:

  • The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.
  • In 2014, consumption in coatings industry and reactive resins, occupies more than half of HEMA amount. HEMA is widely used in analytical chemistry, textile industry, electronics industry, plastics industry, coating industry, oil industry, etc. Among them, HEMA used in Contact lenses Electron microscope industries are high-end products, and have high price.
  • In the past few years, the price of HEMA gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of HEMA. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
  • The worldwide market for Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Purity?93%
  • Purity?97%
  • Purity?99%

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Coatings
  • Reactive Resins
  • Adhesives
  • Other

    Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA), with sales, revenue, and price of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA), in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market players.

