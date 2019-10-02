Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Dominating Key Players:

Dow

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nippon Shokubai

GEO

Sanlian Chem

Evonik (CN)

Anhui Renxin

Hickory

Fangda Science

Anshun Chem

Hechuang Chem

Dayang Chem

About Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate: Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA), a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives. Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Types:

≥96% HPMA

≥97% HPMA

≥98% HPMA

Other HPMA Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Applications:

Coating

Reactive Resin