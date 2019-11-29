Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Growth, Trends, Shares, Forecast, Analysis And Opportunities 2019-2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market” 2019-2023 report is presented for each solution type, application segment, enterprise size, deployment type, service and regional market. Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porterâs Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Hyper Converged Infrastructure market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The simplicity offered by hyper-converged infrastructure in management is one of the key factors expected to trigger the marketâs growth in the forthcoming years. HCI systems provide simple software on the servers already present in their on-premises data centers. In addition, these systems converge the storage and computation functionalities into a single highly virtualized solution. This eventually reduces the number of components including separate servers, storage, and networking devices needed to be managed by IT teams. As a result, the simplicity offered by HCIs will eventually help the customers in reducing the TCO, in turn, boosting the market growth during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the hyper-converged infrastructure market will register a CAGR of more than 38% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Hyper Converged Infrastructure:
Market Dynamics:
Enhanced data protection One of the growth drivers of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is enhanced data protection. The enhanced data protection offered by HCI systems is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. HCI appliances lack in data services One of the challenges in the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is the HCI appliances lack in data services. The lack of data services in HCI appliances can pose a challenge to organizations that are looking to implement HCI systems for multiple workloads. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market during 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Many vendors were focused to start implementing SSDs in their solutions to avoid losing their market share to the emerging startups that were claiming that their architectures were optimized for flash storage. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the marketâs competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
