Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2019 by Top Manufactures, Drivers, Challenges, Segment Applications, and Forecast 2024

Hyperimmune Globulins Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CSL Behring

Grifols

Biotest

Kedrion

CBPO

Emergent (Cangene)

Kamada

CNBG

Hualan Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

ADMA Biologics

Hyperimmune Globulins Market Types:

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Hyperimmune globulin is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

The worldwide market for Hyperimmune Globulins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.