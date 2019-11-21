Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market 2019 by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

Short Details of Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market Report – Hyperspectral remote sensing, also known as imaging spectroscopy, is a relatively new technology that is currently being investigated by researchers and scientists with regard to the detection and identification of minerals, terrestial vegetation, and man-made materials and backgrounds.

SPECIM

Resonon

Headwall

Corning Incorporated

ITRES

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Surface Optics Corp

Telops

Brimrose Corporation

BaySpec

XIMEA

RIKOLA

CI Systems

Cubert GmbH

The hyperspectral cameras can be operated using software, which controls the cameras and scanning stage and has many tools to analyze hyperspectral data.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the hyperspectral remote sensing raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hyperspectral remote sensing.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Hyperspectral Remote Sensing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hyperspectral Remote Sensing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

VNIR

SWIR

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Enterprises

Defense Organizations