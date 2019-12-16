Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) market size.

About Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5):

This report studies the Hypotaurine market, ypotaurine is a sulfinic acid that is an intermediate in the biosynthesis of taurine.

Top Key Players of Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market:

Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical

China Grand Pharmaceutical

Jiangyin Huachang Food Additive

Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Major Types covered in the Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market report are:

Others Major Applications covered in the Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market report are:

Healthy Food

Drink

Feed

Medicine

Other Scope of Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) Market:

It mainly concentrated in China and Japan. The main market players are Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Taisho Pharmaceutical etc. The sales of Hypotaurine increased from 53.9 K MT in 2013 to 58.5 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.86%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Asia-Pacific and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions of end products. due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Its final product form is taurine crystals, which are widely used in food and beverage feeds and pharmaceuticals, where the beverage sector is the largest consumer market. In 2017, it accounted for 81% of the total consumption. It is expected that this pattern will be maintained in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Hypotaurine (CAS 300-84-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.